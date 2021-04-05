Arizona finds 608 new virus cases but no deaths for 2nd day

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona have reported 608 more confirmed COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths for the second consecutive day.

The state release of new figures Monday bring its pandemic totals to 844,910 cases and 16,990 deaths.

The number of patients hospitalized for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases fell to 516 on Sunday _ the lowest level since September.

However, the number of ICU beds used by COVID-19 patients dipped to 148.

Dr. Cara Christ, director of the state Department of Health Services, will mark the opening Monday morning of a site at a Dexcom regional distribution center in Mesa.