Rahm heads to Masters with clear head as a first-time father

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jon Rahm can play the Masters with a clear head and a happy heart. His wife gave birth to their first child. Kelley Rahm’s due date was the weekend of the Masters, and Rahm had said he would leave at a moment’s notice to be with her during the delivery, even if that meant pulling out at Augusta National. He shared the news of the baby’s birth on Instagram. They named their son Kepa Cahill Rahm. He was born early Friday. Rahm is the No. 3 player in the world and considered one of the favorites for a green jacket.