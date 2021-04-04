Commissioner set to celebrate Pac-12’s 1st title since 1992

Outgoing Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott is very proud to be in San Antonio to celebrate the conference’s first NCAA women’s basketball championship since 1992. The conference is guaranteed its first title since Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer and the Cardinal won their last one in 1992. Scott told The Associated Press it’s a very gratifying moment for the league that’s seen the rise of Pac-12 women’s basketball over the last decade. Scott credits the growth of the conference with six different schools reaching the Final Four since 2013 to the increased television coverage with the Pac-12 Network.