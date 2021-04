ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jakob Chychrun scored 1:47 into overtime to complete a hat trick and the Arizona Coyotes came back to beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2. It was the first career hat trick for Chychrun, who scored on a long wrist shot in the extra period. Adin Hill stopped 18 shots for the win. Sam Carrick and Derek Grant scored, Trevor Zegras had two assists, and the Ducks fell to 2-4-2 in the season series. John Gibson had 28 saves.