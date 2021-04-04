Arizona reports 464 additional COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 464 more confirmed COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths. The state’s pandemic totals increased to 844,302 cases and 16,990 deaths, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The dashboard also showed the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered neared 3.6 million with over 2.2 million people, or 31.2% of the state population, having received at least one dose and over 1.4 million people those being fully vaccinated.

The number of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 inpatients in the state’s hospitals fell to 538 on Saturday _ the lowest level since Sept. 28. However, the number of ICU beds used by COVID-19 patients rose by nine to 162.