1 person dead, 3 others hurt in multiple car crash in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and three others injured after a crash on U.S. 60 in Mesa. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say multiple vehicles were involved in the crash about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Mesa Fire and Medical Department crews had to use hydraulic extrication tools to remove one person from a vehicle. Authorities say a driver was in an emergency lane and attempted to pull a vehicle from that area using a tow strap. But the car was hit by another vehicle as it attempted to enter the HOV lane and was pushed into the middle lanes of traffic, which led to additional collisions in the area. The driver of one car later died at a hospital.