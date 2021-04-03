Not spring football: VanDerveer wants consistency from refs

Tara VanDerveer is willing to cut officials some slack with her Stanford Cardinal playing in the national championship game, saying they can’t see everything and work hard to do their best. Still, the type of basketball being played in the women’s NCAA Tournament looks very different from how they played early this season. The coach said again Saturday that she just wants consistency to keep the basketball played in the fall and winter from looking like football in the spring. This women’s tournament has had three very notable questionable calls and non-calls with one in each of the semifinals.