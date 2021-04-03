Navajo Nation reports 18 additional COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Saturday reported 18 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and four more deaths. The pandemic totals on the tribe’s reservation that includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah increased to 30,164 cases and 1,257 deaths. Tribal President Jonathan Nez encouraged people to celebrate the Easter weekend safely while following COVID-19 protocols. Nez said those including staying home as much as possible, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, avoiding large in-person gatherings, and washing hands often.