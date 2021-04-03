Musgrove dominates Diamondbacks for 7-0 win in Padres debut

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove was brilliant in his debut for his hometown Padres, Manny Machado homered for his first hit of 2021 and Wil Myers drove in three runs on two doubles as San Diego beat Arizona 7-0 to open the season 3-0. With his parents and other family members in the stands, Musgrove held Arizona to three hits in six innings while striking out eight and walking none. After allowing a one-out single in the first, he retired 11 straight, seven by strikeout. Rookie Ryan Weathers finished the combined four-hitter with three strikeouts in three innings for his first save.