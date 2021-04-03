Hosmer homers again, Snell fans 8 as Padres beat Arizona 4-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Blake Snell struck out eight before being pulled after 4 2/3 scoreless innings in his Padres debut, and Eric Hosmer homered for the second straight game and drove in three runs as San Diego beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2. Snell was impressive in holding the Diamondbacks to four hits and two walks but wasn’t eligible for the win because he didn’t pitch five innings. Manager Jayce Tingler lifted the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner after he got the second out of the fourth, with Ketel Marte aboard on a double and the Padres leading 3-0.