5 killed in wrong-way crash on highway northwest of Phoenix

MORRISTOWN, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a wrong-way driver’s car and a second car collided on a highway northwest of metro Phoenix, killing all five people in the two vehicles. The DPS said the crash occurred Friday night near Morristown on westbound U.S. 60 about 40 miles from Phoenix. No identities were released and no other information was immediately available on circumstances of the crash except that the DPS office confirmed that there was a fire involving at least one vehicle.