Suns lead by 30 after 1 quarter, cruise past Thunder 140-103

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 32 points, Chris Paul had 17 points and 12 assists, and the Phoenix Suns built a 30-point lead by the end of the first quarter en route to a 140-103 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Suns won their fifth straight game. Booker shot 11 of 20 from the field, made three 3-pointers and added five assists. Paul made all eight of his field goal attempts. Oklahoma City’s 19-year-old rookie guard Théo Maledon scored a career-high 33 points.