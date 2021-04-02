Stanford and Arizona meet in all Pac-12 NCAA title game

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — It’s been nearly three decades since Tara VanDerveer last won a national championship at Stanford. She’ll have a chance to win her third title Sunday night when the Cardinal face Pac-12 rival Arizona. The Wildcats are playing in their first championship game ever after knocking off top-ranked UConn in the Final Four. It’s the first meeting of conference rivals in the championship game since South Carolina beat Mississippi State in 2017.