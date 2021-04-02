Officials announcing replay outcomes drawing rave reviews

Officials announcing the outcome of replay reviews might be used beyond this year’s women’s NCAA Tournament. ESPN and the NCAA have been so pleased with the feedback that they will have offseason discussions about implementing it not only in the tournament but also during the regular season. ESPN requested it for this year’s tournament after it was implemented by the NBA, beginning with last year’s games in the Orlando bubble. It is being used due to coronavirus protocols that prevent officials from talking directly to announcers about replay decisions.