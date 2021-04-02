Kessel, Pederson rally Coyotes to 4-2 victory over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phil Kessel got the tiebreaking goal 12 minutes into the third period, Lane Pederson scored in his NHL debut and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2. Johan Larsson and Nick Schmaltz also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four of their last five games to move back into the final playoff spot in the West Division. Adin Hill made 27 saves. Alexander Volkov, who was playing his first game for Anaheim, and Jakob Silfverberg tallied Anaheim’s goals. Anthony Stolarz stopped 27 shots.