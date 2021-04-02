County board to Senate: Find another spot to recount ballots

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County’s elected leaders aren’t interested in allowing a firm led by a backer of unfounded election fraud theories to use county facilities to recount 2.1 million ballots from November’s election. The Arizona Senate’s Republican leaders hope to use county election offices to recount the ballots as part of an audit, but the board announced late Thursday that won’t happen. The decision came a day after Senate President Karen Fann announced the auditors she had hired to try to show whether President Joe Biden’s victory was legitimate. Maricopa County released last month the results of two new audits of their equipment that showed no malicious software or incorrect counting equipment and that none of the computers or equipment were connected to the internet.