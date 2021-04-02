CEO of Google’s self-driving car spinoff steps down from job

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — The executive who steered the transformation of Google’s self-driving car project into a separate company worth billions of dollars is stepping down after more than five years on the job. John Krafcik announced his departure as CEO of Waymo, a company spun out from Google, in a Friday blog post that cited his desire to enjoy life as the world emerges from the pandemic. Two of Krafcik’s top lieutenants will replace him as co-CEOs. Under Krafcik’s leadership, Waymo forged partnerships with several major automakers and launched the first ride-hailing service to pick up passengers without a driver or anyone else in the vehicles in Phoenix.