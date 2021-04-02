Amid glow open day, cloud looms over MLB All-Star Game

ATLANTA (AP) — Amid the glow of baseball’s opening day, there’s a cloud looming over the All-Star Game still more than three months away. Georgia’s new voting law has prompted calls from as high as the White House to consider moving the midsummer classic out of Atlanta. The game is set for July 13 at Truist Park. One of baseball’s biggest stars, Braves first baseman and reigning MVP Freddie Freeman, weighed in on the divisive issue. He suggested the game remain in Atlanta but be used as a platform for voting rights. Others, including President Biden, have suggested that it be moved.