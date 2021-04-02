2 wanted for fatal North Dakota shooting arrested in Arizona

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Police say two men wanted for a fatal shooting in Bismarck, North Dakota have been arrested in a small Arizona town near the border of Mexico. Officials say the men, 26 and 29, are both from Detroit, Michigan and were traveling in Douglas, Arizona late Thursday night when they were pulled over for a traffic violation and arrested on warrants from North Dakota. Both have warrants from Burleigh County for murder. Police say the two are accused of fatally shooting 26-year-old Reonardo Alexis and injuring another man at a Bismarck apartment March 28. The man who was wounded is expected to recover.