11K sign effort to overturn Mesa’s LGBTQ-inclusive ordinance

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — A group has submitted more than 11,000 signatures in an effort to overturn a recently passed LGBTQ-inclusive nondiscrimination ordinance in Mesa. The Arizona Republic reported that the United for Mesa political committee, created for the referendum effort, filed 11,505 signatures to the city clerk on Thursday. City Clerk Dee Ann Mickelsen said the signatures must still be verified, a process that is expected to take about a month. It needs 9,100 valid signatures. The group has argued the ordinance is an unnecessary law that will cause harm. Others view the ordinance as a civil rights issue and a matter of equality and respect.