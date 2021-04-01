Suspect in Texas homicide case arrested in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted in connection with a homicide case in Texas has been arrested in southern Arizona. Oro Valley police say 34-year-old Nicholas Darimont was taken into custody Monday outside a shopping center north of Tucson. Police say the department had received word that Darimont was on his way to the area from San Antonio, where a warrant had been issued for his arrest. San Antonio police said Darimont was the third suspect arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a motel on St. Patrick’s Day. Oro Valley police say Darimont was booked into the Pima County Jail as a fugitive from justice and awaits extradition to Bexar County, Texas.