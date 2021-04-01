Stringer sends congrats to Black women coaches in Final Four

Dawn Staley of South Carolina and Arizona’s Adia Barnes will make history Friday night when their teams tip off in their national semifinals. The other two coaches in the Final Four couldn’t be happier for them, or the future of women’s basketball. Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer says both women paid their dues and this moment is fantastic. UConn coach Geno Auriemma says this is the tip of the iceberg as more players start coaching and put their spin on the game. C. Vivian Stringer, the first Black woman to coach in a Final Four, sent a note to both Barnes and Staley.