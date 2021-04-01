Correction: Robinhood-Jobs story

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — In a story March 30, 2021, about stock-trading app company Robinhood announcing plans to create jobs in North Carolina, The Associated Press erroneously reported how many customer service centers the firm would have when the proposed Charlotte-area location is included. There would be five centers, not three, a company spokesperson said. The company’s customer services centers in Tempe, Arizona, and Southlake, Texas, that were named in the story opened in 2020.