Longtime AP Hawaii political reporter Bruce Dunford dies

HONOLULU (AP) — A longtime Associated Press political reporter in Hawaii, whose exploits prompted the governor at the time to declare the day he retired “Bruce Dunford Day,” has died. His son Terrence Dunford said his father died in his sleep Friday at a care home near Honolulu. He was 79. Dunford reported for the AP for 37 years, including more than two decades covering Hawaii politics. A tongue-in-cheek proclamation then-Gov. Linda Lingle issued upon his 2004 retirement said he would be “forever known as the Capitol Jester” for his puns, jokes and put-downs. Dunford is survived by his wife of 56 years, four sons, four grandchildren and a sister.