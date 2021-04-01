Hosmer, Padres beat Diamondbacks 8-7 in wild opener

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer had a homer among his three hits and drove in three runs, newcomer Victor Caratini also had three RBIs and the San Diego Padres gave up four long balls in the fifth inning while blowing a five-run lead before beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-7 to open one of the most anticipated seasons in franchise history. Jake Cronenworth hit a leadoff triple in the seventh off Alex Young and scored the go-ahead run on Jurickson Profar’s sacrifice fly in front of an announced crowd of 8,773, about 20% of Petco Park’s capacity as allowed under state coronavirus guidelines.