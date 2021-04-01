Hawks F Collins out at least a week with sprained ankle

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins will be out at least a week with a sprained left ankle, another blow to the injury plagued team. Collins was injured during during Tuesday night’s loss at Phoenix. He underwent an MRI that showed a lateral ankle sprain and associated bone bruise. Collins has started low-level rehabilitation activities and will be reviewed in a week, ruling him out for at least five games. The Hawks have dealt with a rash of injuries that have sidelines key players such as De’Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovich and Cam Reddish for significant periods. Now, Collins has gone down.