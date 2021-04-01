Columbus mayor vows next police chief will come from outside

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus mayor is vowing that the city’s next police chief will come from outside the police department. It would be a first for Ohio’s capital city. Andrew Ginther is the Democratic mayor of Columbus, the country’s fourteenth largest city. Ginther says that not only will the chief be an outsider, but a new assistant chief position will allow the next leader to bring his or her own people as aides. Ginther says that’s one lessons learned from the previous search, where some candidates appeared reluctant to take the job solo. Ginther has vowed to overhaul the police department.