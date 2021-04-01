Biden proposal would restore train service to Phoenix, Vegas

PHOENIX (AP) — President Joe Biden’s infrastructure improvement program would include restoring Amtrak intercity rail passenger service to Phoenix and Las Vegas. Both cities were dropped from Amtrak’s network in the 1990s _ Las Vegas because of the elimination of a train between Los Angeles and Ogden, Utah, and Phoenix because of rerouting of a train that crossed southern Arizona. Biden’s proposal would add new service between Las Vegas and Los Angeles and restore service through Phoenix on a route between Los Angeles and New Orleans. A station in Maricopa, about 27 miles south of Phoenix, is currently the Amtrak stop closest to Arizona’s most populous city.