Mohave County authorities investigate California man’s death

MOHAVE VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Arizona say they are still investigating a homicide case involving a California man. Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives say 19-year-old Anthony Maracle of Needles was found dead near a roadway last Friday. Sheriff’s officials say they received a report of a body near the Riverfront Parkway in Mohave Valley. Someone called to say they were walking their dog when they came across the body. Authorities didn’t immediately disclose how Maracle died or release any other details about the homicide.