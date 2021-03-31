Hats off: Donskoi scores 3 in 1st, Avs beat Coyotes 9-3

DENVER (AP) — Joonas Donskoi scored three times during Colorado’s five-goal first period, and the Avalanche beat the Arizona Coyotes 9-3 in front of home fans for the first time this season. The team invited health-care workers, first responders, players’ families and employees into Ball Arena. Gabriel Landeskog and Andre Burakovsky each added two goals, while Mikko Rantanen and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare both added another. There were 14 different Avalanche players who had at least a point. Michael Bunting, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland scored for the Coyotes.