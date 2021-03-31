Skip to Content

Booker scores season-high 45, Suns beat Bulls 121-116

10:02 pm AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored a season-high 45 points, Chris Paul added 19 points and 14 assists, and the Phoenix Suns held on to beat the Chicago Bulls 121-116. Booker made 17 of 24 shots from the field and 9 of 10 free throws. Dario Saric added 16 points off the bench. Phoenix has won four straight while Chicago has lost five in a row. Chicago was led by Nikola Vujecic’s 24 points and 10 rebounds. Thaddeus Young added 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Denzel Valentine also scored 19 points.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content