Arizona increase of COVID cases boosted by records cleanup

Arizona on Wednesday reported 733 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths but officials said about 200 of the additional cases were from records cleanups involving cases occurring over the entire pandemic. The state’s pandemic totals increased to 841,811 cases and 16,967 deaths. That’s according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard. Of the 733 additional cases, the Department of Health Services said 202 were cases newly reported for Apache and Navajo counties in northeastern Arizona after officials reviewed records provided by neighboring New Mexico. Department spokesman Steve Elliott said the cases involved Arizona residents who were tested or treated at facilities in New Mexico.