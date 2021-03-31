A busy Thursday in golf and tennis awaits the Korda family

MIAMI (AP) — Nelly Korda keeps asking her parents if she can book their flight to watch her and her sister play in the LPGA’s first major of the year this week. She wants them there. She’s equally thrilled that they’re not there yet. Let’s explain: The Korda sisters — Jessica and Nelly — have made a name for themselves in golf already, and now their younger brother Sebastian is now having his breakout week in the tennis world. It’ll make for a very busy Thursday for the family: Jessica and Nelly have the opening round of the ANA Inspiration in California, while Sebastian has the biggest match of his young career in the Miami Open quarterfinals.