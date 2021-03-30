Woman accused of striking Arizona trooper with car arrested

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a woman who allegedly struck a trooper during an attempted traffic stop in Phoenix has been arrested. They say 18-year-old Salina Avila of Phoenix has been booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on an officer, theft and possession of a dangerous drug. DPS officials say the incident occurred March 6 around 3 a.m. A trooper clocked a car at more than 100 mph on Interstate 17 and the driver got out of the vehicle and ran away. The trooper chased after that person on foot when Avila allegedly struck him with a pickup truck. DPS says the trooper was taken to a hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.