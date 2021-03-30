Transfers having an impact on women’s Final Four runs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — There have been a huge number of players changing schools during their college careers over the last few years and some of them are having an impact on the women’s NCAA Tournament. Final Four participants UConn and Arizona both have transfers playing pivotal roles who have helped them advance in the tournament. Evina Westbrook became a Huskie in 2019 after starting her career at rival Tennessee. Aari McDonald began her playing career at Washington before heading to Arizona with Wildcats coach Adia Barnes.