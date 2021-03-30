Robinhood to build customer service center in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The stock-trading app company Robinhood will build a customer service center in North Carolina and create nearly 400 jobs by 2025. The company and Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced the investment on Tuesday. Cooper’s office says the California-based company will hire analysts, customer service staff and operations personnel at a Charlotte-area location. A Commerce Department document says Robinhood chose North Carolina for its third customer service center over locations in four other states. A state committee approved an incentives agreement whereby Robinhood could receive $3 million in payments over 12 years if it meets job-creation and investment thresholds.