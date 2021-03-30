NBA vet Lou Williams joins Hawks after pondering retirement

ATLANTA (AP) — Stunned at being traded, Lou Williams seriously considered retiring. In the end, the 16-year NBA veteran decided to play for his hometown team. Williams joined the Atlanta Hawks ahead of their game in Phoenix against the Suns, nearly a week after he was dealt by the Los Angeles Clippers at the trade deadline for guard Rajon Rondo. After four seasons in LA, the 34-year-old Williams was admittedly shaken that the Clippers would deal him away. After thinking things over, Williams decided against retirement. He feels like he can help the youthful Hawks make a push toward their first playoff berth since 2017.