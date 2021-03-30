Arizona school district lays off workers amid low enrollment

GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — A metro Phoenix school district has laid off 152 teachers and other employees next year, citing low student enrollment amid the coronavirus pandemic. Gilbert Public Schools employees were notified by email Friday that the district implemented what it called a necessary reduction in force because of declining enrollment. District spokesperson Dawn Antestenis said the district has lost 1,600 students. She did not say which employees were laid off, what the criteria was and how teachers were notified. Antestenis said those questions would be addressed at a district governing board meeting Tuesday. The Arizona Education Association teachers union said it was disappointed with the layoffs.