Arizona reports 23 additional virus deaths; toll nears 17K

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s death roll from the coronavirus outbreak is approaching 17,000. The state on Tuesday reported 586 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths, increasing the pandemic totals to 841,078 cases and 16,941 deaths. According to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, Arizona’s death roll ranks 13th among the states by total deaths and sixth by deaths per 100,000 population. The state’s coronavirus dashboard indicates that Arizona’s COVID-related hospitalizations dropped to 549 as of Monday and that nearly 2.1 million people have received at least one dose. That’s roughly 29.1% of the state’s population.