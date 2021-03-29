Sheriffs: Deceased snowboarder fell into well of loose snow

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Arizona say a man found dead at a ski resort had fallen into a well of loose snow.

The family of Vsevolod Predtechenskliy had called authorities Saturday when he didn’t return home to Chandler as expected.

The 56-year-old man’s body was found the next morning in a so-called tree well.

Those form when low-hanging branches prevent snow from compacting at the base of a tree.

Authorities say Predtechenskliy had a season pass to the Arizona Snowbowl outside Flagstaff.

The investigation into his death is ongoing. But authorities said Monday that it appears to be a tragic accident.