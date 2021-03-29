Rizzo ends talks; Odor getting cut; restrictions to loosen

Anthony Rizzo is cutting off talks with the Chicago Cubs on a new contract and is prepared to play the season as free agency looms after the World Series. Rougned Odor, the Texas Rangers’ starting second baseman the past seven seasons, has been told he won’t be on the opening day roster after switching to third base. Card games, car pools and eating at restaurants may be back in the major leagues later this season. Mask use would be dropped from dugouts and bullpens, and electronic tracing devices would be eliminated when 85% of players and field staff are vaccinated.