Rizzo cuts off talks with Cubs as free agency looms

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Anthony Rizzo is cutting off talks with the Chicago Cubs on a new contract and is prepared to play the season as free agency looms after the World Series. The first baseman in 2016 helped the Cubs win their first title in 108 years. He agreed in March 2013 to a $41 million, seven-year contract that included two team option years. Rizzo has a $16.5 million salary this season. He set a deadline of opening day for a new agreement. Rizzo, who turns 32 in August, hit .222 with 11 homers and 24 RBIs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.