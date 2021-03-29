Prosecutors make another death penalty bid against immigrant

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities are making yet another bid to seek the death penalty against a Mexican immigrant charged in the 2015 killing of a Mesa convenience store clerk. Prosecutors have been trying to revive their intent to seek the death penalty against Apolinar Altamirano ever since a judge concluded in mid-2019 that authorities couldn’t pursue his execution because he’s intellectually disabled. Earlier this month, prosecutors asked the Arizona Supreme Court to conclude Altamirano isn’t intellectually disabled or send the case back to the lower court to make another determination on his disability. Altamirano has pleaded not guilty to charges in Grant Ronnebeck’s shooting death.