Pandemic liability shield for Arizona businesses advances

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House has voted to give businesses, nursing homes and others a broad shield from lawsuits related to COVID-19. Republicans approved the measure in a 31-29 party-line vote on Monday. They say businesses struggled during the pandemic and shouldn’t have to worry about the potential for frivolous lawsuits. Democrats say the measure would reward bad actors who flouted health guidance and endangered their workers or the public. The measure goes back to the Senate, which has already approved it but must sign off on changes made in the House.