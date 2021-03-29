Navajo Nation confirms 7 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths. Tribal health officials on Sunday said the latest figures bring the total number of cases since the pandemic started to 30,059. The number of deaths remains 1,246. The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. Navajo President Jonathan Nez says people cannot let pandemic fatigue undo the progress already made with vaccinations and mitigation measures. The Navajo Nation reservation covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.