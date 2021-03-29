Kingman man found dead; Authorities say it’s a homicide case

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say a 58-year-old Kingman man has been found dead and the case is being investigated as a homicide. They say deputies did a welfare check at a home around 1 p.m. Sunday and found Jesus Juan Martinez dead. Due to suspicious circumstances, detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Sheriff’s officials say the cause of death is pending an autopsy by the county Medical Examiner’s Office.