Cal Poly opts out of remainder of football season

SAN LUIS OBISP0, Calif. (AP) — Cal Poly has opted out of the remainder of its spring football season. Director of Athletics Don Oberhelman says the decision announced Monday was made because of a high number of season-ending injuries to players and because many seniors decided to defer spring quarter enrollment to the fall so they can play a full season. Out of a roster of 110 student athletes, the 0-3 Mustangs would have had only 49 available to play on Saturday. That’s below Big Sky minimum requirements. Cal Poly’s 2020-21 spring season included the second half of winter quarter and the first three weeks of spring quarter, which began Monday.