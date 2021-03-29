Arizona signs veteran safety Shawn Williams to 1-year deal

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed veteran safety Shawn Williams to a one-year deal. The Cardinals confirmed the Williams deal on Monday and also announced they’re bringing back safety Chris Banjo on a one-year deal. Terms of both contracts weren’t disclosed. The 29-year-old Williams played his first eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and was a starter from 2016 to 2019. He played in 13 games last season, mostly on special teams, and had 16 tackles.