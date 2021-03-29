2 men convicted of attempted 1st-degree murder in Arizona

DEWEY-HUMBOLDT, Ariz. (AP) — Two men in the small north-central Arizona town of Dewey-Humboldt have been convicted of attempted first-degree murder in a shooting last year. A Yavapai County jury last Friday also found 69-year-old Bruce Dale Moore of Humboldt and 50-year-old Dwight William Elia of Dewey guilty on three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of disorderly conduct. They both face an April 14 court hearing before their sentencing. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting in Dewey-Humboldt last May. Investigators say Moore and Elia had been in a confrontation with the victim earlier that day. The two men showed up at a residence the victim was visiting, pointed guns at the homeowners who were out in the yard and fired shots at the victim but missed.