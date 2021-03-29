Skip to Content

17-year-old girl dies after crashing car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old girl after crashing her car in a Phoenix intersection. Phoenix police say the incident happened Sunday around 11:15 p.m. near 24th Street and Cactus Road. According to investigators, the teen driver failed to stop for a red traffic light while making a left turn. Her car ended up hitting a median and overturning. The girl, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the car. Phoenix firefighters pronounced her dead at the scene. Police have not released her identity. Toxicology tests will determine whether she was impaired.

Associated Press

