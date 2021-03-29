17-year-old girl dies after crashing car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old girl after crashing her car in a Phoenix intersection. Phoenix police say the incident happened Sunday around 11:15 p.m. near 24th Street and Cactus Road. According to investigators, the teen driver failed to stop for a red traffic light while making a left turn. Her car ended up hitting a median and overturning. The girl, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the car. Phoenix firefighters pronounced her dead at the scene. Police have not released her identity. Toxicology tests will determine whether she was impaired.